Guess? (NYSE:GES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Guess?’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months, the stock is likely to gain momentum in the near term. The company reopened most of its stores as coronavirus-led restrictions are being lifted. Also, Guess?’s digital revenues rose 9% year over year in North America and Europe during second-quarter fiscal 2021. Apart from this, its strategic initiatives to boost operating margin via cost-saving efforts and enhancing operating efficiencies bode well. However, COVID-19 marred the company’s second-quarter results with sales declining 41.7% due to store closures and lower productivity in stores that remained operational. Further, management expects sales in the fiscal third and fourth quarter to decline in mid-teens band. Also, Guess? continued to witness higher costs and strained margins in the quarter.”

Get Guess? alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Guess? stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.77. Guess? has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,106.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 3,738.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 222,037 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Guess? by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 117,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.