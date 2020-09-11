Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s (GUKYF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil. It also provides geophysical and engineering services.

