GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Insider Acquires £149.76 in Stock

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) insider Mark George acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.69).

LON GYM opened at GBX 145.40 ($1.90) on Friday. GYM Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.19. The firm has a market cap of $241.21 million and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53.

Get GYM Group alerts:

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that GYM Group PLC will post 890.0000633 earnings per share for the current year.

GYM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 294.17 ($3.84).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.