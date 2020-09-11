Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €167.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €147.36 ($173.36).

FRA HNR1 opened at €143.80 ($169.18) on Monday. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €145.40.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

