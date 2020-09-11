HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

