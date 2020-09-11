Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given New GBX 865 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 865 ($11.30) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.00) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital restated an underperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.00) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 975.73 ($12.75).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 743.20 ($9.71) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 788.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 855.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,671 ($21.83). The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

