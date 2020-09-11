Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Cut by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after buying an additional 2,019,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

HON traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

