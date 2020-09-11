HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lifted to Buy at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HPQ. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. HP has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.