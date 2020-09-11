HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Short Interest Up 407.7% in August

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 407.7% from the August 15th total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 63,998 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 27,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.14. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

