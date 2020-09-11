I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Raised to $55.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of IMAB opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. FMR LLC owned 0.09% of I-Mab as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

