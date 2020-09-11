II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IIVI. Craig Hallum increased their target price on II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.87.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.21.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $690,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,177,900. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 92,889 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after acquiring an additional 99,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

