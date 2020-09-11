Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Director Purchases $72,500.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 86,574 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $241,541.46.

On Monday, August 24th, Joseph Stilwell bought 13,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00.

NYSE:KFS opened at $2.92 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

