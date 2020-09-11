Insider Buying: NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Acquires $52,000.00 in Stock

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Laurie Catherine Conner acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NVEE opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. NV5 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.34. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $162.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 106.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti upgraded NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

