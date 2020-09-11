Insider Buying: Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Acquires $13,289.75 in Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $13,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SONA stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 11.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.5% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 598,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

