Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Acquires $30,895.48 in Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $30,895.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,527,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,962,324.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,269 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,662.25.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $31,468.68.

On Monday, August 31st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $32,787.04.

On Thursday, August 27th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 11,710 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $66,512.80.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 11,710 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $65,927.30.

On Friday, August 21st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,754 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,145.34.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 9,508 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,146.40.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,704 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.64.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 342 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,993.86.

On Friday, June 26th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 12,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $69,480.00.

TIPT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Tiptree Inc has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $168.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,734,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

