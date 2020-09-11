Insider Selling: FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) Insider Sells £210,000 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72), for a total value of £210,000 ($274,402.20).

Shares of LON FDM opened at GBX 1,064 ($13.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,151.24 ($15.04). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,003.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 869.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.56%.

FDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

