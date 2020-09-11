Integrated Cannabis Co Inc (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Update

Integrated Cannabis Co Inc (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICNAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,876. Integrated Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Integrated Cannabis Company Profile

Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

