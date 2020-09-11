IntelGenx Technologies’ (IGXT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.20 price objective on the stock.
Shares of IGXT opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.