IntelGenx Technologies’ (IGXT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.20 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IGXT opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

