Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $442 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.46-0.46 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Parfums from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.86.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

