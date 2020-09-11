InterCloud Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InterCloud Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:ICLD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,810,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ICLD stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 478,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,548,927. InterCloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

