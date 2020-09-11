Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 290.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.23. 73,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,813 shares of company stock valued at $16,212,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

