Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,615. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

