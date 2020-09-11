iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,576 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,513. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32.

