iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,547 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,149. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

