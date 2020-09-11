iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,058. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $251.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

