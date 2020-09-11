Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Shares of Itafos (CVE:IFOS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.42. Itafos shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 950 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Itafos from C$0.65 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

