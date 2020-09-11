Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €135.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.82 ($151.56).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €117.62 ($138.38) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($156.93). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €115.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €97.41.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.