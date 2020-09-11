Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Trading Down 1.3%

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.40 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125.30 ($1.64). 31,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 104,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

The company has a market cap of $27.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 16.86 and a quick ratio of 16.70.

In other news, insider Jason Andrew Benitz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,306.68).

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 18% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

