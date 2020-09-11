Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Trading Down 1.3%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124.40 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125.30 ($1.64). 31,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 104,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

The company has a market cap of $27.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 16.86 and a quick ratio of 16.70.

In other news, insider Jason Andrew Benitz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,306.68).

About Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG)

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 18% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit