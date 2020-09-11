JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,154,000 after buying an additional 4,271,678 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.8% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,114,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,248,000 after purchasing an additional 367,074 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 237.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 518,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,945,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 743,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.