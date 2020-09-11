JMP Securities Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $115.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.81.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Expedia Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,275 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,349 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,876 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

