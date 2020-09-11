JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($55.18) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.71 ($70.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €57.87 and its 200 day moving average is €51.45. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

