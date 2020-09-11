JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 799

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PHNX. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 729.40 ($9.53).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 695.40 ($9.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.05 ($6.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 689.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 639.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.03%.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

