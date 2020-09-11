JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 350 Price Target for Swiss Life (VTX:SLHN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 350 price target on Swiss Life (VTX:SLHN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Swiss Life has a 1 year low of CHF 313.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 363.90.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company and provider of life insurance and pension solutions and services. The Company’s business is divided into seven segments: Insurance Switzerland, Insurance France, Insurance Germany, Insurance International, Investment Management, AWD and Other.

