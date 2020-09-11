JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Continental from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

