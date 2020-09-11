JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,517 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,902 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.