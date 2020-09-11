Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.95 ($12.89).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.01 ($11.78) on Monday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.03 and a 200 day moving average of €9.70.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit