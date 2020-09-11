Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.95 ($12.89).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.01 ($11.78) on Monday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.03 and a 200 day moving average of €9.70.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

