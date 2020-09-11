Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.29. Kidoz shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.94 price target on shares of Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of $35.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10,248.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

