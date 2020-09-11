Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Lowered by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,927 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,252,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

