Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Kuuhubb Inc (CVE:KUU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 80001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

About Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU)

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, development, and distribution of a portfolio of products in the digital entertainment space. It primarily focuses on lifestyle and mobile game applications for the female audience. It develops Recolor, a digital coloring book application; Neybers, an interior design game application; and My Hospital, a medical simulation game application.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuuhubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuuhubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit