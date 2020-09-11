Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Kuuhubb Inc (CVE:KUU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 80001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31.

About Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU)

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, development, and distribution of a portfolio of products in the digital entertainment space. It primarily focuses on lifestyle and mobile game applications for the female audience. It develops Recolor, a digital coloring book application; Neybers, an interior design game application; and My Hospital, a medical simulation game application.

