Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Update

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:LSBK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.59. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 1.19% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

