Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.91%.

Shares of LAKE opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of -0.18. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 162,176 shares of company stock worth $3,630,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAKE shares. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Earnings History for Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit