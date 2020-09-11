Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Shares of LRCX traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.57. The company had a trading volume of 67,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,500. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.53. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

