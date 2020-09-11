Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 860

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRE. Barclays lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 914 ($11.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 795 ($10.39).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 757.50 ($9.90) on Monday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 481 ($6.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 775.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 715.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

