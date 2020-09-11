Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PNXGF. Barclays raised shares of Legal & General Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, downgraded Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

PNXGF stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.