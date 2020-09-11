LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 4,350.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LGL Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,763. LGL Group has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGL Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGL Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LGL Group during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its position in LGL Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 74,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

