LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 4,350.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
LGL Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,763. LGL Group has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.55.
LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter.
About LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.