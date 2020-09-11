Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) Short Interest Up 472.6% in August

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,300 shares, a growth of 472.6% from the August 15th total of 122,300 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MOXC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. 2,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,884. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Lianluo Smart has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.44.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics.

