Liberum Capital Raises Luceco (LON:LUCE) Price Target to GBX 230

Luceco (LON:LUCE) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Luceco from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

LUCE stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Monday. Luceco has a 52 week low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 199.20 ($2.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.52 million and a P/E ratio of 22.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $0.60. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

