Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $27,434.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Braziliex, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.01465262 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001528 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,230.05 or 0.98832215 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 690,478,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, YoBit, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

