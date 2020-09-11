Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.27

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 194823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 255,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222,348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 292,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 478,236 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 763.0% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 184.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,135,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 5,922,386 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

