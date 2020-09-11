Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2,338.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

